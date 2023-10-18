Civilian killed in clashes between gunmen and SDF in Deir ez-Zor: SOHR

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – A civilian was killed by a stray bullet during the armed clashes that erupted between local gunmen and members of Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) on Wednesday, the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) reported.

Yesterday evening, SOHR reported that local gunmen fired machineguns and RPG shells on a school and a nearby position, where SDF members are stationed in Abu Hamam Town in eastern Deir ez-Zor countryside amid clashes between both sides.

However, no casualties were reported.

From Aug. 27 to Sept. 12, heavy clashes broke out between the SDF and rival Arab militants in Deir ez-Zor, after the SDF arrested and dismissed Abu Khawla, the head of the Deir ez-Zor Military Council.

After the arrest clashes erupted between local gunmen from Deir ez-Zor and the SDF.

The SOHR earlier said that at least 118 people, including ten civilians, were killed in the two rounds of violent clashes between local gunmen from Deir ez-Zor countryside and members of the SDF in August and September.

However, insurgent attacks by gunmen backed by tribal leader Ibrahim Ibrahim al-Hifl on SDF forces have continued.

SOHR also recently reported that Iranian-backed armed groups are seeking to create a state of chaos and confusion in SDF-held areas during the next few days by training local residents to carry out attacks on the SDF Deir ez-Zor.

This comes also amidst continued ISIS attacks and unrest in the Middle East due to situation in Gaza.

The Syrian Network for Human Rights also reported that Ayman al-Dayyaf, head of the Relief Aid office at the Local Council in Abu Hamam, E. Deir Ez-Zour was shot dead on Oct 15, by unidentified gunmen