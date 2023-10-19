Education

Police must take benefit from new technology: PM Masrour Barzani

author_image Wladimir van Wilgenburg
ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Thursday during a police training graduation ceremony said that the police and security forces must take advantage of the rapid new development in technology to provide security.

“I witness closely the effort and perseverance of our police and security forces,” he said. Citizens must count you as one of their own and be on each other’s side. the world today is in rapid technology advancement. The police and security forces must take benefit from these technologies so they are well equipped in providing peace and security.”

“And I’m sure with God’s help and your hard work our Kurdistan will always be safe and secure.

He also underlined that police men and women safeguard the Kurdistan Region's cities and people. "They face unknown risks, endure long hours, and put the safety of others above all else.”

“To the graduating class in Erbil, I say: We depend on you. Treat people with respect and dignity; you, and the public are one.”

