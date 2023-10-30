Iran-backed groups continue attacks on US bases in Iraq and Syria

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Four missiles struck Al-Asad Airbase, where US soldiers are stationed, in western Iraq's Anbar province, local Iraqi media reported on Monday.

Moreover, the Iran-backed Islamic Resistance of Iraq group claimed a missile attack on the Conoco Gas Plant in Syria’s Deir ez-Zor province, which also maintains a US military presence.

In the past week, several US military positions in Iraq and Syria have been attacked by Iranian-backed armed groups using drones and missiles.

The attacks have been carried out by militant groups amidst the escalating conflict between Hamas and Israel.

The United States has 900 troops in Syria and 2,500 in Iraq as part of its leading role in the coalition against ISIS.

Last week, Pentagon spokesperson Brig. Gen. Patrick S. Ryder told reporters that the groups responsible for the incidents are backed by Iran.

On Oct. 26, 2023, The Washington Post reported that US President Joe Biden warned Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei that the US would respond to attacks.

One day later, the US hit two sites in eastern Syria associated with Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and Iranian-backed armed groups. However, attacks have continued in both Syria and Iraq amidst the escalating conflict in Gaza and the increasing death toll among Palestinian civilians.