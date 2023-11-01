PM Barzani, Canadian envoy to Iraq highlight Kurdistan Region constitutional rights

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Wednesday received the newly appointed Canadian Ambassador to Iraq, Kathy Bunka, according to an official readout from the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG).

The Prime Minister congratulated Bunka on her assumption of office and wished her success in her endeavors.

Barzani also expressed his full aspiration for the development of relations between Canada and the Kurdistan Region.

The Canadian envoy expressed her country's desire to develop relations with their Kurdish counterparts, particularly in the areas of investment, trade, and cultural exchange.

Several other topics were also discussed, including the importance of protecting the constitutional rights of the Kurdistan Region, strengthening the Iraqi federal system, and battling climate change.

The meeting between the two sides comes as Canada earlier on Oct. 24 issued a travel advisory to Iraq in light of recent drone and rocket attacks on Coalition bases in the country.

Having been a member of the US-led Coalition against ISIS since Sept. 2014, Canada has provided training for Iraqi and Kurdish forces as part of international efforts to defeat the terror group.

Canada has about 200 Coalition soldiers in the Kurdistan Region who are involved in training local Peshmerga in the fight against ISIS.