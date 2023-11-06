Iran appreciates Iraq's stance on the Palestinian issue

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' al-Sudani on Monday arrived in Iran and met with Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi in the Sa'dabad palace, who praised Iraq's position on the Palestinian issue.

رئيس مجلس الوزراء @mohamedshia يبدأ

زيارة رسمية إلى الجمهورية الإسلامية الإيرانية، لبحث العلاقات الثنائية بين البلدين ومناقشة أبرز القضايا الإقليمية ذات الاهتمام المشترك، وعلى رأسهآ القضية الفلسطينية.



وجرت لسيادته مراسم استقبال رسمية في العاصمة طهران من قبل الرئيس الإيراني… pic.twitter.com/9ZssREmbTN — المكتب الإعلامي لرئيس الوزراء 🇮🇶 (@IraqiPMO) November 6, 2023

Following Iraqi PM Sudani's visit to Iran, the Iraqi PM is expected to visit Arab Gulf countries to discuss developments in Gaza as part of a regional tour..

The Shafaq news agency reported that Iran's President Raisi, during a joint press conference with PM Mohammed Shia al-Sudani in Tehran, highlighted the significant progress in Iraq-Iran relations.

He also emphasized that the Iraqi Prime Minister is working on implementing the security agreement signed between Iraq and Iran.

Furthermore, he emphasized the shared positions of Iraq and Iran concerning the Palestinian cause and highlighted the imperative need for a ceasefire, and thanked Iraqi PM Sudani for his stance on Palestine.

Iran's semi-official Mehr news agency also reported that the Iraqi PM emphasized "the firm and principled position of Iraq in relation to the Palestinian issue and the struggle of the Palestinian people to realize their freedom and form an independent state with the capital of holy Quds."

Morereover, he said relations between Iraq and Iran "have grown and expanded in many fields, so it will certainly benefit both Muslims and neighboring countries."

Furthermore, he added that the recent Tehran-Baghdad security agreement, "succeeded in fulfilling its obligations regarding the border areas and places that created tension on the border and eliminated these tensions."

رئيس مجلس الوزراء @mohamedshia: من يريد أن يحتوي هذا الصراع ويمنع انتشاره في المنطقة عليه أن يضغط على سلطات الاحتلال لإيقاف القتل الممنهج والمدمر ، وان قرار جرّ المنطقة إلى حرب شاملة تهدد السلم الأهلي والأمن في المنطقة والعالم بيد الطرف الذي يمارس العدوان على شعب غزة. pic.twitter.com/Ocg8Xg8c5U — المكتب الإعلامي لرئيس الوزراء 🇮🇶 (@IraqiPMO) November 6, 2023

In March, Iraq and Iran signed a joint security cooperation agreement on border protection.

As a result, Iranian Kurdish opposition headquarters in Kurdistan Region border areas were evacuated in September.

On Sunday, Prime Minister Shia’ al-Sudani also met with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, where they discussed the Hamas-Israel conflict and attacks on US base in Iraq.