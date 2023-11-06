Politics

Iran appreciates Iraq's stance on the Palestinian issue

Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi thanked Iraqi PM Mohammed Shia' al-Sudani for his principled stance on Palestine.
author_image Wladimir van Wilgenburg
Iraqi PM Mohammed Shia' al-Sudani on Monday arrived in Iran and was welcomed by Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi, Nov. 6, 2023 (Photo: Iraqi PM office)
ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' al-Sudani on Monday arrived in Iran and met with Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi in the Sa'dabad palace, who praised Iraq's position on the Palestinian issue.

Following Iraqi PM Sudani's visit to Iran, the Iraqi PM is expected to visit Arab Gulf countries to discuss developments in Gaza as part of a regional tour..

The Shafaq news agency reported that Iran's President Raisi, during a joint press conference with PM Mohammed Shia al-Sudani in Tehran, highlighted the significant progress in Iraq-Iran relations.

He also emphasized that the Iraqi Prime Minister is working on implementing the security agreement signed between Iraq and Iran.

Furthermore, he emphasized the shared positions of Iraq and Iran concerning the Palestinian cause and highlighted the imperative need for a ceasefire, and thanked Iraqi PM Sudani for his stance on Palestine.

Iran's semi-official Mehr news agency also reported that the Iraqi PM emphasized "the firm and principled position of Iraq in relation to the Palestinian issue and the struggle of the Palestinian people to realize their freedom and form an independent state with the capital of holy Quds."

Morereover, he said relations between Iraq and Iran "have grown and expanded in many fields, so it will certainly benefit both Muslims and neighboring countries."

Furthermore, he added that the recent Tehran-Baghdad security agreement, "succeeded in fulfilling its obligations regarding the border areas and places that created tension on the border and eliminated these tensions."

In March, Iraq and Iran signed a joint security cooperation agreement on border protection.

As a result, Iranian Kurdish opposition headquarters in Kurdistan Region border areas were evacuated in September.

On Sunday, Prime Minister Shia’ al-Sudani also met with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, where they discussed the Hamas-Israel conflict and attacks on US base in Iraq.  

