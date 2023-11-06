Two PKK fighters killed in Turkish drone strike: CTD

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Two Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) fighters were killed and two others wounded in a Turkish drone strike in Ranya, according to the Directorate General of Counter Terrorism (CTD).

The CTD said in a statement that a Turkish army drone targeted a group of PKK fighters in Boskeni village of Ranya district of Raperin administration in Sulaimani province on Monday, 06-11-2023 at 11:15 pm.

"Two PKK fighters were killed and two others wounded in the attack," the statement said.

The PKK and Ankara have been engaged in a military conflict since the mid-1980s, resulting in the deaths of more than 40,000 people.

Turkey has in recent years stepped up its drone strikes in recent years on the PKK in the Kurdistan Region.

Officials from both Iraq and the Kurdistan Region have repeatedly called on Türkiye (Turkey) and the PKK to take their fight away from areas populated by civilians, thousands of whom have been displaced or sustained damage to their farms, livestock, or homes.