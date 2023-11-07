Two kamikaze drones downed at Erbil Coalition base, says Kurdish anti-terror group

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24 ) – The US-led Coalition against ISIS on early Tuesday downed at least two suicide drones at Erbil Base close to the International Erbil Airport while another one unexploded, the Kurdistan Region’s anti-terror group said.

Overall, three drone attacks have been reported in two different times on early Tuesday, the Directorate General of Counter Terrorism (CTD) said in a statement.

Two of the armed drones were intercepted, per the statement.

The group did not elaborate further details either on the forces that had launched the drone attacks or if there were any causalities among the multi-national forces.

A Pentagon official confirmed to Kurdistan 24 that the attacks did not result in any causalities or material damages to the base infrastructure.

The Erbil International Airport (EIA) halted flights during the attack, but they were resumed later, Ahmed Hoshyar, the airport director, told Kurdistan 24.

Frequent rocket and drone attacks have resumed on the international forces based in Iraq, including those from the Kurdistan Region following the eruption of the Hamas-Israel war, sparked by the Palestinian Islamist group’s Oct. 7 bloody attack on the southern communities of the Jewish state.

A US Department of Defense official has confirmed to Kurdistan 24 that “between Oct. 17-Nov. 7, U.S. and Coalition forces have been attacked at least 38 times to date. 22 separate times in Iraq and 18 separate times in Syria.”

“Most of these attacks were successfully disrupted by our military. Most failed to reach their targets, thanks to our robust defenses,’ the official said.

Moreover, the official said that “following today’s attacks at Erbil, there were no casualties or damage to infrastructure according to the latest reporting.”

Kurdistan Region officials have reiterated the importance of protecting the US forces and diplomatic missions based in Iraq and the Kurdistan Region on numerous occasions.

Additional reporting conducted by Kurdistan 24 correspondent Wladimir van Wilgenburg