100 Iraqi families to be repatriated from al-Hol camp: SOHR

SOHR reports Iraq to repatriate 100 Iraqi families from Syria’s al-Hol camp.
author_image Wladimir van Wilgenburg
Released Syrian detainees prepare to leave the Kurdish-run al-Hol camp, which holds relatives of suspected ISIS fighters (Photo: Delil Souleiman/AFP).
ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) reported on Tuesday that more than 100 Iraqi families are being prepared to leave Syria’s al-Hol Camp in Syria.

Earlier in September, nearly 150 Iraqi families comprising 600 persons were repatriated from the al-Hol camp back to Iraq.

The al-Hol camp houses thousands of Iraqi, Syrian, and foreign nationals. The Iraqi authorities have in recent years attempted to repatriate its citizens from the camp.

According to Mehmet Balci, Co-Director at Fight For Humanity, a Switzerland based international NGO, Iraqi citizens constitute the 50% of the al-Hol camp’s population, with children being the largest part of the Iraqi population in the camp.

Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein also recently said that during the seventh ambassadors conference in Baghdad, they also discussed the poor conditions in the camp and methods for its improvement.

The North Press Agency reported that Iraqi National Security Advisor Qasim al-Araji during the conference announced that thus far, a total of 1,567 Iraqi families had been returned to Iraq from the al-Hol camp.

