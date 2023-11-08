The Netherlands welcomes KDP, PUK leadership meeting

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Netherlands on Tuesday congratulated the leadership of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) on a top joint leadership meeting held in Erbil.

“We congratulate the leadership of PUK and KDP on the joint meeting today and their commitment to continue this vital dialogue,” the Dutch Consulate General said.

“We await further steps from the parties to address the pressing issues the KRI (Kurdistan Region of Iraq) is currently facing.”

The KDP led by deputy leaders Prime Minister Masrour Barzani and President Nechirvan Barzani on Tuesday concluded a meeting with a PUK delegation led by President Bafel Talabani and Deputy Prime Minister Qubad Talabani in Erbil suburb of Pirmam.

In a joint statement, the two parties stressed the significance of coordination and cooperation, as well as the need to bring together all political forces and parties to protect the sovereignty of the Kurdistan Region.

Moreover, both sides further agreed to strengthen their common points and make compromises on disputes in order to promote the national interests of the Kurdish people.

In late July, the two parties also agreed in Sulaimani to hold the Kurdistan Region parliamentary elections, planned for February, on time, and to maintain the Peshmerga unification process.

In September, Prime Minister Masrour Barzani and his deputy Qubad Talabani visited Baghdad to resolve issues between Erbil and Baghdad.

Disagreements between the two parties have led to a slowdown of the Peshmerga reform process and delays in holding the Kurdistan Region parliamentary elections.

A general monthly report by the Dutch Foreign Ministry on Iraq released on Nov. 3 noted that the position of the Kurdistan Region was undermined due to the internal divisions between the ruling KDP and PUK parties.