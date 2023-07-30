KDP, PUK agree to hold parliamentary elections on time

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Following their meeting in Sulaimani Province on Sunday, the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) and Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) released a joint statement.

According to the statement, both parties agreed on the following points:

1. Both sides support the holding of Kurdistan Region parliamentary elections at a time determined by Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani after consultation with other Kurdistan Region political parties.

2. To further serve Kurdistan Region citizens, both sides agreed to put aside minor disagreements and solve issues cooperatively.

3. The two parties agreed to maintain the Peshmerga unification process.

4. The parties will support the agreements related to the Ninth Cabinet of the Kurdistan Regional Government.

5. Both sides agreed to continue bilateral meetings and coordination with all Kurdistan Region political parties.

The meeting was the third between the two parties since the Iraqi budget bill approval in mid-June.

Following an initiative by KDP President Masoud Barzani calling for a national dialogue among all the parties in the Region, top KDP and PUK delegations met on May 21 and discussed numerous issues, including the upcoming Kurdistan Region parliamentary election set for Nov. 18, 2023.

On June 21, Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani received the Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary-General for Iraq, Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, in which both sides agreed to hold parliamentary elections on time.

