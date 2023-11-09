Iran-backed group reportedly carries out new attack on Harir base

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – According to unconfirmed reports, the Harir Airport (also known as Bashur airbase) was again attacked on Thursday evening by drones from Iran-backed groups.

Videos posted on social media showed flames and smoke in Harir.

Furthermore, the Iranian-backed Islamic Resistance in Iraq released a video depicting an attack on the Harir base and claimed responsibility for a drone strike on Harir Airport.

The group said it attacked the base with two drones.

However, neither the US-led coalition nor the Kurdistan Region Directorate General of Counter Terrorism (CTD) initially confirmed the attack.

However, the CTD later confirmed the attack took place at 19:15 PM. Moreover, it added that the US-led coalition forces have abandoned the base since Oct. 20.

As a result of the attack, a fuel storage facility caught fire.

Also on Wednesday overnight least two Kamikaze drones attacked the Harir coalition base in the northern Kurdistan Region’s Erbil province on Wednesday overnight without resulting in any causalities or material damages.

The first attack targeted Harir Base of the international coalition at 11:30 PM local time while the second drone attack took place more than an hour later, according to the Kurdistan Region Directorate's General of Counter Terrorism (CTD).

The attacks did not result in any causalities or material damages.

Moreover, the US Central Command on early Thursday announced that its forces conducted a “self-defense” airstrike on a facility that had been used by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) in eastern Syria.