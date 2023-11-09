U.S. for second time bombs IRGC sites in eastern Syria

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The U.S. Central Command (USCENTCOM) on Thursday confirmed that the U.S. carried out an air strike against a facility in Syria used by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

Following a series of attacks against U.S. persons in Iraq and Syria, U.S. Central Command (USCENTCOM) forces conducted an air strike against a facility in Syria used by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and affiliated groups. We will take all necessary measures to… pic.twitter.com/KoLGWbnaxo — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) November 8, 2023

The U.S. airstrikes were carried out in the Deir ez-Zor province.

"Following a series of attacks against U.S. persons in Iraq and Syria, U.S. Central Command (USCENTCOM) forces conducted an air strike against a facility in Syria used by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and affiliated groups," the U.S. CENTCOM said.

"We will take all necessary measures to defend our people against those who are responsible for the attacks and will respond at a time and place of our choosing."

U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III in a statement said that "at President Biden's direction, U.S. military forces conducted a self-defense strike on a facility in eastern Syria used by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and affiliated groups."

"This strike was conducted by two U.S. F-15s against a weapons storage facility. This precision self-defense strike is a response to a series of attacks against U.S. personnel in Iraq and Syria by IRGC-Quds Force affiliates. The President has no higher priority than the safety of U.S. personnel, and he directed today's action to make clear that the United States will defend itself, its personnel, and its interests."

The U.S. strikes come after new attacks on Erbil's Harir base and Syria's Shaddadi, and an unconfirmed attack near the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad.

Also on Oct. 27, the U.S. hit two sites in eastern Syria associated with Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) in response to repeated attacks from pro-Iranian armed groups.

Iranian-backed groups have stepped up rocket and drone attacks on U.S. bases in Syria and Iraq, including those from the Kurdistan Region following the eruption of the Hamas-Israel war, sparked by the Palestinian Islamist group’s Oct. 7 bloody attack on the southern communities of the Jewish state.

An U.S. Department of Defense official confirmed to Kurdistan 24 that a total of 41 attacks were carried out so far, with 22 in Iraq and 19 in Syria.