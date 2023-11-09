Armed drones attack coalition base in Erbil, says Kurdish counter terrorism group

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – At least two Kamikaze drones attacked a US-led coalition base in the northern Kurdistan Region’s Erbil province on Wednesday overnight without resulting in any causalities or material damages, according to a Kurdish counter-terrorism group.

The first attack targeted Harir Base of the international coalition at 11:30 PM local time while the second drone attack took place more than an hour later, according to a statement from the Kurdistan Region Directorate General of Counter Terrorism (CTD).

The attacks did not result in any causalities or material damages, per the statement.

The counterterrorism group released two images showing the drones' burned-down V-shaped tail.

The Directorate did not elaborate further details on the attacks that are usually intercepted by the coalition’s air defense systems across the country. Such attacks are usually blamed on the Iranian-backed militias.

The US Central Command on early Thursday announced that its forces conducted a “self-defense” airstrike on a facility that had been used by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) and its affiliated groups in response to attacks in Syria that had targeted its forces in Iraq and Syria recently.

The attacks came following two separate attacks on US targets in both countries.

Iranian-backed groups have stepped up rocket and drone attacks on U.S. bases in Syria and Iraq, including those from the Kurdistan Region following the eruption of the Hamas-Israel war, sparked by the Palestinian Islamist group’s Oct. 7 bloody attack on the southern communities of the Jewish state.