Politics

Kurdish woman appointed US ambassador to Egypt

Mustafa formerly served as the United States ambassador to Bulgaria from Oct. 2019 to Feb. 2023.
author_image Kurdistan 24
Newly appointed US Ambassador to Egypt Herro Mustafa (left) in the swearing-in ceremony with her family. (Photo: U.S. State Dept - Near Eastern Affairs/ X)
Newly appointed US Ambassador to Egypt Herro Mustafa (left) in the swearing-in ceremony with her family. (Photo: U.S. State Dept - Near Eastern Affairs/ X)
World Herro Mustafa Egypt US Kurdish woman

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdish-American diplomat Herro Mustafa was sworn in on Tuesday as the new US envoy to Cairo, the US State Department's Bureau of Near Eastern Affairs announced on Wednesday in a post on X.

“The Amb will lead @USEmbassyCairo during a significant moment in the strategic bilateral US-Egypt relationship & advance our joint efforts for stability, security, and prosperity in the region,” the post added.

Mustafa formerly served as the United States ambassador to Bulgaria from Oct. 2019 to Feb. 2023.

When Mustafa assumed the post of US Ambassador to Bulgaria in 2019, she expressed how proud she was to represent her Kurdish roots on the global stage.

Her other overseas postings include serving as the US Civilian Coordinator in Mosul, as a Consular Officer in Beirut, and as a Political Officer in Athens.

Born in Erbil in 1973, she holds a bachelor's degree in foreign service from Georgetown University and a master's degree from Princeton University. She is fluent in seven languages: Kurdish, Arabic, Farsi, Greek, Hindi, Bulgarian, and Portuguese. 

Kurdistan24 ©Copyright 2021
All Rights Reserved
Listen To
Kurdistan24 Radio On
Download
Kurdistan24 Applications On
Eutelsat11677 H 5040
NileSat11354 V 27500
Hotbird11373 H 27500
100.7FM
SLEMANI   HALABJA
99.7FM
ERBIL   KIRKUK   DUHOK
App Store Google Play Galaxy Store Huawei Store
Site Map -  Privacy Policy -  About -  Contact -  Frequencies and Apps -  Jobs -  Archive