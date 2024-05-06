Investigation ongoing into Qaysari Bazaar fire; 132 people injured

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - The health sector of Erbil province has reported that 132 individuals sustained injuries in the fire that engulfed the Qaysari Bazaar in Erbil.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Electricity of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) has indicated that preliminary investigations have found no evidence linking the fire to electrical malfunctions.

Rezan Anwar, director of the medical operations department of the Erbil Health Directorate, confirmed that among the injured, 117 received treatment near the scene and were subsequently discharged, while 15 individuals required hospitalization.

The fire, which erupted in the Qaysari Bazaar overnight, resulted in the destruction of 228 shops and seven warehouses belonging to traders in the market. A total of 30 civil defense teams from Erbil and neighboring areas were deployed to combat the blaze.

Hussein Hamad Qadir, advisor to the Ministry of Electricity, led a committee tasked with investigating the incident.

The coordination committee pledges to collaborate closely with local investigation committees and relevant stakeholders to ascertain the root cause of the fire and the extent of damage incurred.

While no fatalities were reported, the substantial presence of citizens at the scene resulted in injuries to 132 individuals, including civil defense personnel, security forces, police officers, traders, and bystanders.

The collaborative efforts of civil defense teams, law enforcement agencies, municipal authorities, and various other entities facilitated the containment of the fire and the evacuation of affected individuals.

An investigative committee has been established to determine the cause of the fire, and further updates on the findings and recovery efforts are expected to be forthcoming.