200,000 residential units in Gaza destroyed since Oct. 7, says K24 correspondent

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – 200,000 residential units in Gaza have been destroyed in the Gaza Strip since Oct. 7, according to Kurdistan 24's Gaza correspondent Baha al-Tabbasi.

Moreover, on Friday, an Israeli bombing leveled seven houses and killed about 35 people in one unidentified neighborhood, al-Tabbasi added.

This news comes as the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) are in the midst of their ground invasion of Gaza, where they seek to destroy Hamas once and for all.

Hamas launched its ambush attack, known as Operation Al-Aqsa Storm, on Oct. 7 along with thousands of rockets fired towards Israel. They then led a ground assault in the southern Israeli city of Re’im, where they brutally massacred Israeli civilians at the Nova Festival.

The militants later traveled to surrounding Kibbutz communities, where they went house to house, pulling civilians from their beds before murdering them. In an utter act of malice, a few of the militants displayed the bodies of the deceased on the victims' personal social media accounts.

During the encounter, Hamas kidnapped more than 200 hostages, who were then taken to Gaza.

Oct. 7 has been referred to as the largest mass killing of Jews since the Holocaust, according to Israeli authorities.

Over 1,200 Israeli soldiers and civilians have been killed, the overwhelming majority of whom lost their lives on Oct. 7, or after later succumbing to their injuries from that day. Another 3,000 Israelis have been injured, according to Israeli media reports.

The operation's namesake is a reference to the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem, where Palestinians allege they have continuously been harassed and assaulted by Israeli security forces, preventing them from performing their prayers and religious duties.

Meanwhile, Gaza's health ministry reports that 11,078 Palestinians have been killed in the enclave since October 7, with 4,506 of the killed being children. A total of 27,490 Palestinians have also been injured.

Edited at 10:34 p.m., Israeli death toll has been decreased to 1,200 from 1,400, according to Israeli Foreign Ministry.