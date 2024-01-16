PM Masrour Barzani strongly condemns 'cowardly' attack on Erbil

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Tuesday condemned the latest 'cowardly' attack on Erbil in the strongest terms and called on Baghdad to take a stance.

Earlier this evening, Erbil was once again attacked by Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps. Sadly, during tonight’s unjustifiable attack, several civilians have been martyred and wounded.



My thoughts are with the families of the martyrs and I wish the injured a quick recovery. — Masrour Barzani (@masrourbarzani) January 16, 2024

"Earlier this evening, Erbil was once again attacked by Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps. Sadly, during tonight’s unjustifiable attack, several civilians have been martyred and wounded," he said.

Read More: Four civilians killed in missile attack on Erbil

"My thoughts are with the families of the martyrs and I wish the injured a quick recovery. I condemn this cowardly attack on the people of the Kurdistan Region in the strongest terms."

Prime Minister Masrour Barzani also urged "the federal government in Baghdad to take a principled position against the flagrant violation of Iraq’s and the Kurdistan Region’s sovereignty."

He also called on the international community not to remain silent in "the face of repeated attacks against the people of Kurdistan."

"In the next few days, we will work with our partners in the international community to stop these brutal attacks against our innocent people," he added.

On Monday night, four civilians, including prominent Kurdish businessman Peshraw Dizayee, lost their lives in a ballistic missile attack on Erbil. Moreover, six civilians were injured.

The Iranian Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) claimed responsibility for the attack.