Missile attack targets Syrian prison holding ISIS prisoners: SDF

The SDF said the missile attack on the Sina’a Prison resulted in minor injuries among the detainees.
author_image Wladimir van Wilgenburg
SDF fighter overlooks al-Sina'a prison in Syria's northeastern city of Hasakah (Photo: SDF Media Center)
Syria SDF Sinaa prison ISIS prisoners Hasakah

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) media centre on Tuesday said that the al-Sina’a Prison in al-Hasakah city holding ISIS prisoners came under missile attack.

The missile strike targeted the so-called “Cubs of the Caliphate” section, the SDF said. The Cubs of the Caliphate were children trained by ISIS fighters to fight.

The SDF said the attack resulted in minor injuries among the detainees.

“Following the attack, dozens of ISIS detainees attempted to escape from the prison. However, the security measures implemented by our SDF forces and internal security have foiled the attempted escape,” the SDF said.

The SDF did not identify who carried out the missile attack.

Since Saturday midnight, Turkish drone and air strikes have targeted locations in northeast Syria.

In January 2022, the SDF retook the al-Sina'a prison after several days of fighting after ISIS attacked the prison in an attempt to free the prisoners.

