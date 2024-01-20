Politics

Iraq's stability is central to all our engagements: UNAMI

“Iraq is at risk of being drawn even further into this conflict,” the post read.
author_image Spindar Mohammed
The logo of UNAMI. (Photo: UNAMI/ X)
Iraq UNAMI Erbil missile attack

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – The United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI) on Saturday announced in a post on X that “Iraq's stability and security are front and center in all our engagements.”

On the night of Jan. 15, four civilians, including prominent Kurdish businessman Peshraw Dizayee, lost their lives in a ballistic missile attack on Erbil. Moreover, six civilians were injured.

“All United Nations efforts are focused on seeking an end to the Gaza conflict and avoiding a regional spillover,” the UNAMI post further read, while alluding to the escalating violence in Iraq.

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claimed responsibility for the Jan. 15 Erbil attack.

Iran claimed that it had targeted the “espionage headquarters” of Israeli intelligence, where, it charged, “terrorist” acts against Iran were planned.

That charge was strongly denied by the Kurdistan Regional Security Council, which noted that the Iranians had claimed “the attack targeted several sites of Iranian opposition groups.” But, “unfortunately,” KRSC statement continued, “they always use baseless excuses to attack Erbil.”

Editing by Dastan Muwaffaq

