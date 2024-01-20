Iraq's stability is central to all our engagements: UNAMI

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – The United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI) on Saturday announced in a post on X that “Iraq's stability and security are front and center in all our engagements.”

“Iraq is at risk of being drawn even further into this conflict,” the post read.

On the night of Jan. 15, four civilians, including prominent Kurdish businessman Peshraw Dizayee, lost their lives in a ballistic missile attack on Erbil. Moreover, six civilians were injured.

“All United Nations efforts are focused on seeking an end to the Gaza conflict and avoiding a regional spillover,” the UNAMI post further read, while alluding to the escalating violence in Iraq.

Statement by the Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary-General for Iraq pic.twitter.com/FEsqsWLhMh — UNAMI (@UNIraq) January 20, 2024

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claimed responsibility for the Jan. 15 Erbil attack.

Iran claimed that it had targeted the “espionage headquarters” of Israeli intelligence, where, it charged, “terrorist” acts against Iran were planned.

That charge was strongly denied by the Kurdistan Regional Security Council, which noted that the Iranians had claimed “the attack targeted several sites of Iranian opposition groups.” But, “unfortunately,” KRSC statement continued, “they always use baseless excuses to attack Erbil.”

