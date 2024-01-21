Iraqi parliamentary delegation in Erbil to investigate Iranian missile attacks

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – A delegation of the Iraqi parliament’s security and foreign relations committees arrived in Erbil on early Sunday to investigate last week’s Iranian missile attacks on a private residence in the Kurdistan Region capital, where at least four civilians were killed.

The delegation is composed of members of the Iraqi Council of Representatives from the Foreign Relations Committee as well as the Security and Defense Committee is set to prepare a thorough report on the deadly Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) ballistic missile strike the Kurdish renowned businessman Peshraw Dizayee’s home, where his under-a-year-old daughter along with three other civilians were killed.

The deputy speaker of parliament Shakahawan Abdulla is also part of the delegation.

Kurdistan Region Minister of Interior Reber Ahmed received the delegation at Erbil International Airport. The senior security official later accompanied the delegation to the impact site, where the search and rescue missions are still determining the fate of a housemaid who is believed to be under the rabbles.

A day following the attack, Iraq National Security Advisor Qassem Al-Araji visited the site, which he had described as a "family house", rejecting all allegations that the residence was used as a spy center by Israel.

The missile strikes, the second of its kind in almost two years, have drawn widespread condemnation from the international community, including the US, the UK, and the United Nations.

In addition to strongly condemning the attacks, Baghdad has officially filed a complaint to the UN Security Council against the attacks, which it had described as a violation of its sovereignty and territorial integrity.