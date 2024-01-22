Tehran Chamber of Commerce seeks end to Erbil’s boycott

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – The Tehran Chamber of Commerce on Monday in a statement expressed its desire that its Erbil counterpart end the Kurdistan Region’s boycott of Iranian goods.

The boycott was started on Jan. 19 in response to an IRGC missile strike on a civilian target in Erbil.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps on Jan. 15 night targeted the private residence of renowned Kurdish businessman Peshraw Dizayee during a family gathering in Erbil, where he was killed along with his daughter and two other guests. Six others were wounded in the attack.

In a Jan. 19 statement, the Erbil Chamber of Commerce urged Kurdish traders to import from Turkey and Gulf markets as an alternative.

Trade volume between Iran and the Kurdistan Region exceeded $1 billion in 2022 through the Haji Omaran border crossing, the only official land-based point of entry between Erbil and Iran.

