Erbil commerce chamber calls for boycotting Iranian goods

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – The Erbil Chamber of Commerce and Industries (ECCI) in a statement on Friday called for the boycott of Iranian goods.

“The attacks by Iranian forces on Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, which has repeatedly occurred without any justification and regard to international law and human rights principles, are intended only to distort the security and stability of the Kurdistan Region,” the statement added.

While strongly condemning the attack by Iranian forces, the ECCI calls upon all businessmen and citizens of the Kurdistan Region to boycott Iranian goods and suspend all economic and trade relations with the country.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) on Jan. 15 night targeted the private residence of renowned Kurdish businessman Peshraw Dizayee during a family gathering in Erbil, where he was killed along with his daughter and two other guests. Six others were wounded in the attack.

The US, UK, and United Nations strongly condemned the attacks, which were the second of their kind by the IRGC on private residences in Erbil, with the last such instance occurring at the site of a prominent Kurdish oil tycoon in 2021.

The deadly attacks have taken center stage in the discussions between Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani and leaders of various countries on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Switzerland’s Davos.

Editing by Dastan Muwaffaq