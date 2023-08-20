Iran, Kurdistan Region trade tops $1bn through Erbil border crossing

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The trade volume between Iran and Iraq’s Kurdistan Region topped $1 billion in 2022, as the two sides aim to increase commercial activities, an Iranian governor said on Sunday.

The remarks by West Azerbaijan province (Urmia) Governor Mohammad Sadeq Motamdian came during a joint presser with Erbil Governor Omed Khoshnaw in Erbil, where the two officials discussed ramping up efforts to increase trade.

Trade volume between Iran and Kurdistan Region exceeded $1 billion in 2022 through Haji Omaran border crossing, the only official land-based point of entry between Erbil and Iran.

In addition to the exchange of goods, the border crossing also serves as a main route for tourist traffic, including for Shiite visitors.

The Iranian deputy interior minister also accompanied the delegation to Erbil, where they met with the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) minister of interior.

In late 2021, Erbil and Urmia officials signed a memorandum of understanding to further strengthen trade ties.

The two sides agreed to “facilitate” expanding trade activities between the two provinces by establishing “joint transportation companies”, according to the MoU. They also decided to foster bilateral cooperation in other areas, including tourism, media, culture, and sport, the statement added.

Both sides also agreed to establish joint industrial zones along the Kurdistan Region-Iran border.

In late June, Halabja province inaugurated a new border crossing with Iran’s Kermanshah Province.