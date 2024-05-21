Politics

PM Barzani attends Raisi’s funeral held at Erbil Consulate General

author_image Kurdistan 24 Digital Media
Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani (left) at the funeral of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, May 21, 2024. (Photo: KRG)
Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani (left) at the funeral of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, May 21, 2024. (Photo: KRG)
Kurdistan Masrour Barzani Ebrahim Raisi Hossein Amir-Abdollahian

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Tuesday attended the funeral of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, and their delegation at the Consulate General of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Erbil.

The Iranian Consul General expressed his country's gratitude for the participation and condolences of the Kurdistan Region Prime Minister. 

"We have come to extend our condolences to the Iranian leadership, presidency, government, and people through the Iranian consulate and we hope this will be the last grief of the Iranian people," the prime minister stated at a presser held after the funeral.

The premier hoped that these incidents would be an opportunity for nations to come closer to each other and foster better relations.

“We were expecting to welcome the Iranian president to Erbil in a few days as part of his planned visit to Iraq, but unfortunately this tragic incident occurred that resulted in the death of the president and ministers,” he added.

Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani speaking at the press conference, May 21, 2024. (Photo: Kurdistan24)
Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani speaking at the press conference, May 21, 2024. (Photo: Kurdistan24)

Iranian state television reported on Sunday that the helicopter carrying Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and his delegation crashed in East Azerbaijan province.

The passengers also included the governor-general of East Azerbaijan province Malek Rahmati, Khamenei's representative Imam Juma'a, and several other officials.

Raisi was elected president of Iran in the June 2021 election. He is the country's first hard-line president since Mahmoud Ahmadinejad. He has promised to strengthen Iran's economy and improve the lives of the Iranian people.

The Iranian president was born in the city of Mashhad in 1960. He studied law and worked as a prosecutor and judge.

