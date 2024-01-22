We had ‘positive meeting’ with PM Barzani: Czech Foreign Minister

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Jan Lipavský, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Czech Republic, told Kurdistan24 on Monday that he had a “positive meeting” with Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani in Davos.

During their meeting, they discussed “the possibility of working together and both parties agreed to approach the agenda with a positive outlook.”

“We have a Consulate General in the Kurdistan Region, which provides us with a strong foundation. Additionally, our economic diplomacy efforts are highly active,” Lipavský added.

He also noted that they would send four delegations to the Kurdistan Region at different levels, and “investment ideas are welcome.”

The Czech Republic opened its diplomatic office in Erbil in May 2006, demonstrating a vote of confidence in the Kurdistan Region's official autonomy earlier than other European nations, and at a time when the Region was still embroiled in the Iraq War.

Earlier in October, a Czech opera company, in collaboration with the country’s Erbil consulate, performed in the city of Soran in northern Erbil province. Among the notable works performed were those by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, Antonin Dvorak, and Bedrich Smetana.

On Sept. 29, 2021, at the ancient citadel of Erbil, a Kurdish-Czech concert, incorporating music elements from both cultures, was held to mark the 15th anniversary of the Czech Republic's representative office in Erbil

Editing by Dastan Muwaffaq