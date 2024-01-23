Anti-Iran protests continue in Halabja

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Halabja residents on Tuesday became the latest Kurdistan Region protestors to condemn the Jan. 15 Erbil missile attack.

The demonstration began in Omer Khawar square with the slogan “No to killing children and civilians in the Kurdistan Region.”

Omer Fares, the organizer of the demonstration, told Kurdistan24, “Today we held a peaceful demonstration in Halabja to condemn the missile attacks on Erbil.”

“We express our protest to the international community, urging them to take a stance on the bombings and call for the protection of Iraq and the Kurdistan Region sovereignty. As the Halabja Province, we stand in solidarity with the residents of Erbil,” Fares added.

Meanwhile, similarly planned protests occurred in Sulaimani and Ranya.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claimed responsibility for the Jan. 15 missile strike on the home of Kurdish real-estate mogul Peshraw Dizayee, killing him and a business partner of Assyrian background.

Dizayee headed the Falcon Group and its Empire brand, a company with a valuation estimated to be at $2.5 billion.

Earlier on Sunday, Kurdistan24 reporter Wladimir van Wilgenburg published his findings into allegedly doctored photos by Iranian media outlets. The photos appeared to show Dizayee associating with Israel-linked figures, although recovered authentic versions of the photos discredited the news agencies..

