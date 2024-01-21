Iranian media publish photoshopped images of missile attack victim

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Iranian state-affiliated media have allegedly published doctored images of Peshraw Dizayee, one of the victims of last week’s Iranian ballistic missile attack, in order to justify the attack.

The Iranian-state run Press TV and other Iranian-state run news agencies published an image claiming Peshraw Dizayee was an ‘oil tycoon’ and had a meeting with fighters of the Kurdistan Freedom Party (PAK) with the alleged ‘Mossad agent’ Elan Nissim, who is the head of the Tasa Elite network group.

Nissim seemed to have visited the Kurdistan Region in the past according to the original, undoctored photos of him with Peshmerga.

However, the picture appears to be doctored, as shown by the original picture that Tasa Elite posted in the past on Facebook.

Tasa Elite later published some screenshots of rumours posted about him with the caption ‘unlimited stupidity’ and ‘whatever’ about the photoshopped pics.

On its website, Tasa Elite describes itself as a counterterrorism force operating in several Middle Eastern countries, claiming to have 900 operatives at the moment.

Moreover, another image published by the Iranian state-linked media showed Dizayee with Chief Rabbi of Russia Berel Lazar. The picture also turned out to be a doctored version with the Rabbi with Nissim, which was also previously posted on Tasa Elite, and later reposted.

Read More: Peshraw Dizayee had no involvement in oil exports: brother

Omar Majid Dizayee, brother of Kurdish businessman Peshraw Dizayee, earlier in an interview also denied rumours spread by Iranian state media that his brother was involved in exporting oil.

“He did not work in the field of buying, selling, extracting or transporting oil,” Dizayee told Kurdistan24.

Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian in a phone call with his Dutch counterpart claimed that “we do not have any evidence proving that a child was killed,” although Dizayee’s daughter Zhina (11 months old), was killed in the attack.

Read More: Dutch Foreign Minister seeks clarification from Iran regarding the death of Dutch infant in Erbil

Dutch FM Hanke Bruins Slot summoned the Iranian ambassador in the Netherlands, and called his Iranian counterpart after it turned out Dizayee’s daughter had Dutch nationality.

Editing by Dastan Muwaffaq