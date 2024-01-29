Suspected Turkish airstrikes destroy house in northern Sulaimani

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – A suspected Turkish airstrike destroyed a house in the northern Sulaimani province’s Mawat area without causing any causality, Kurdistan24 has learned.

The airstrike, which has not been officially claimed by Turkey, destroyed the house on Sunday overnight, whose household members were not present during the attack, kurdistan24 has learned. No causality has been recorded.

The rural house is located in Galala village in the Mawat area.

Turkey has previously targeted the area, alleging it targets the positions of its arch-foe Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) in the area.

Ankara has intensified attacks against the group in both Iraq and Syria after two PKK militants attacked a Turkish internal security organization on October 3.

In northeastern Syria, the strikes had focused on energy and power infrastructure in a bid to weaken the ruling Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), led by the People’s Protection Units (YPG), which Ankara considers as the PKK’s Syrian offshoot.

In addition to drone strikes, which have witnessed an increase due to the country’s advanced drone-making industry, Ankara has launched several ground operations against militants in the Kurdistan Region’s mountainous areas since 2021.

Having been engaged in an armed conflict since the mid-1980s, tens of thousands have been killed from both sides.

Additional reporting by Kurdistan24 Sulaimani reporter Dalya Kamal