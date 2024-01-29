SDF carries out large-scale security operation in former ISIS capital

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – The Press Office of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) on Monday said they carried out a large security operation in the countryside of Raqqa in order to restore stability after tribal infighting.

The SDF said they launched the operation after a tribal conflict between the clans of al-Madlaj al-Dhahir and al-Jammasa, which were allegedly exploited by ISIS and Syrian Government cells.

The SDF said that the operation resulted in “the arrest of many criminal elements linked to ISIS terrorist cells and Syrian regime mercenaries. Quantities of weapons and ammunition were also seized.”

The UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) reported that on Jan. 27, the senate of Raqqa city organized a meeting with tribal leaders and military officials to stop the clan conflict between the two clans.

On Jan. 24, four people were killed in the clashes between the two clans in Raqqa.

The SDF liberated the city of Raqqa from ISIS in 2017 with the support of the US-led Coalition. Despite this, ISIS cells continue to operate in the region.

Furthermore, the Raqqa area has seen several rounds of tribal infighting, in which civilians have been killed.