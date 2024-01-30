Iraqi Foreign Minister, UNITAD head address ISIS atrocities

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Iraqi Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein on Tuesday received Christian Ritscher, Special Adviser and Head of the UN Investigative Team to Promote Accountability for Crimes Committed by Daesh (UNITAD).

Hussein emphasized the team's historical significance in light of the violations committed by ISIS fighters in Iraq. He expressed his willingness, along with his ministry, to support the team until they successfully accomplish their mission in the country.

Ritscher, for his part, emphasized the significance of UNITAD's work on the crimes committed by ISIS. He also expressed gratitude to the Iraqi Foreign Minister for his support.

Although ISIS was eventually territorially defeated in Iraq and Syria in 2019, the terror group has survived and evolved into an insurgent group, launching sporadic hit-and-run attacks against Peshmerga, Iraqi and Syrian forces, in addition to civilian targets.

This contrasts sharply with when the terror group was at the height of its power, seizing advanced heavy weaponry and tanks from Western-backed Syrian rebels and the Iraqi Armed Forces. The group controlled a third of Iraq’s territorial landmass from 2014 to 2017.