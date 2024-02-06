PM Barzani, new British Consul General address strengthening bilateral ties

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Tuesday received the newly appointed British Consul General in the Kurdistan Region, James Goldman, according to a statement from the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG).

The Prime Minister congratulated the diplomat on his appointment, wished him success, and expressed the support of the KRG for further developing bilateral relations.

The new envoy expressed gratitude to the KRG for their cooperation and coordination. He also reiterated his country's commitment to enhancing relations with the Kurdistan Region.

Later, both sides deliberated on recent developments in Iraq and the surrounding region. They also emphasized the significance of upholding and safeguarding the constitutional rights of the Kurdistan Region.

As an integral part of the 86-member Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS, the UK has been assisting the Kurdish and Iraqi forces in the fight against the terror group, whose self-styled caliphate was brought down in 2017 in the country.

A number of Kurdish cadres have been provided opportunities in London to study at the UK’s Royal Military Academy Sandhurst, including two female Peshmerga officers.