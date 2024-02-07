US pleased to see ‘significant decline’ in press freedom violations in Kurdistan Region, says consulate general

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – The US is pleased to witness a “significant decline” in press freedom violations in the Kurdistan Region, the country’s diplomatic mission said in a social media post on Wednesday.

The remarks came following a meeting of the US Consulate General staff with several journalists in the Kurdistan Region’s Erbil.

“The U.S. is pleased to see a significant decline in reported press freedom violations and supports an environment where journalists can freely work without fear of intimidation, harassment or politically motivated discrimination,” the Consulate wrote.

The US diplomats regularly meet with Kurdish journalists in Erbil.