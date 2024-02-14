President Barzani, top US Embassy official address Erbil-Baghdad disputes

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani addressed Erbil-Baghdad issues during his meeting with Chargé d’Affaires of the United States Embassy in Iraq, David Burger, on Wednesday, according to a statement from the President’s office.

During the meeting, they highlighted the bilateral relations between the United States, Iraq, and the Kurdistan Region.

“They also addressed the outstanding issues between Erbil and Baghdad and ways to find solutions for them,” according to the statement.

They also discussed the attacks against US-led coalition forces in Iraq, as well as the prevailing situation in the Kurdistan Region.

Both parties shared their perspectives on the security situation in Iraq and the wider region, highlighting the significance of upholding peace and stability in Iraq and its neighboring areas.

Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Feb. 8 told NBC News' Keir Simmons that the Kurdistan Region needs more military, political, and economic support from the US.

Read More: We need more support from the US, says PM Barzani