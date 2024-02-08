We need more support from the US, says PM Barzani

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani told NBC News' Keir Simmons that the Kurdistan Region needs more military, political and economic support from the United States.

Barzani’s remarks came during an interview with the American channel, aired on Thursday afternoon (Erbil time).

“I think in many ways we hear the Americans looking at us as allies and they have always told us that they want to see a strong Kurdistan. But we need to define what a strong Kurdistan means: We need to be economically strong. We need to be politically strong. We need to be militarily strong and definitely to be able to protect ourselves against the threats,” he told NBC.

“As you may know, recently we have been attacked by drones and missiles. We do not have the capabilities of defending ourselves. So, when we say we need more support from the United States, we are not necessarily talking about more US troops. We want more military capabilities."

"The build up of our Peshmerga has military capabilities to be able to not only defend ourselves and our people but also everybody who resides in Kurdistan,” he stated.

Iran on Jan. 15 carried out a missile attack on Erbil, which killed six civilians, prominent businessman Peshraw Dizayee and his 11-month-old daughter, and injured several others. Moreover, Iran-backed militia groups have attacked the Erbil International Airport and the Harir base.

Therefore, the premier called for air defense systems to counter these drone and missiles attacks.

He also added that the Kurdistan Region needs economic, military and political support because the “challenges that we face today are different than the ones we face together against ISIS. So I think for this period of time, we expect more support from the United States.”

“We have always been in fighting terrorism, as friends as allies that we need to be capable enough.”

Barzani also said there are still many threats, including ISIS, which is still not defeated, and added that the Iraqi Kurds won’t call for the withdrawal of U.S. troops. “The presence of Americans of some sort, and the U.S. would also agree, is necessary.”

See Interview: Prime minister of Iraq’s semi-autonomous Kurdish enclave tells NBC News that U.S. support is vital