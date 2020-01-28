Boosting Economy: Kurdistan PM, deputy chair meeting on economic policy

The prime minister also reaffirmed “his cabinet’s commitment to diversifying and modernizing the economy of the Kurdistan Region to attract local and foreign investors and encourage growth in all sectors.”

In an earlier Council of Ministers gathering last week, members began the process of an overhaul to the tax system in the autonomous region, developing the framework for updating the “current auditing practices and increasing the transparency of the taxation system.”

These steps come just weeks after the regional parliament passed the Reform Bill, a government initiative that has the stated aim of establishing a “fair” pension system for public servants and workers.

Dealing with multiple crises, especially from 2014 onward, the Kurdistan Region’s finances became increasingly strained when the so-called Islamic State overran a large part of northern Iraq. Furthermore, relations with Baghdad deteriorated, reaching a near-breaking point in late 2017 when Iraqi troops and militias took over disputed areas in response to the region’s independence vote.

Issues such as the central government cutting the region’s share of the national budget, the influx of almost two million displaced people and refugees to the region, and the fight against the Islamic State limited funding to various projects throughout the region.

