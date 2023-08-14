PHOTOS: PM Barzani visits Duhok neighborhoods

"We will do whatever in our capacity to serve these neighborhoods," Barzani told the residents.

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani visited at least three neighborhoods in Kurdistan Region's Duhok province to meet with local residents on Monday.

Barzani arrived in the province on early Monday and later visited a number of neighborhoods, where the residents have been struggling with a lack of public services in the past two decades.

The premier closely spoke with the residents about their demands as well as other issues that they face in their neighborhoods, promising that his government will address them.

"We will do whatever in our capacity to serve these neighborhoods," Barzani told the residents, Kurdistan 24 has learned.

One of the neighborhoods Barzani visited was Malta, which lacks paved roads, among other issues.

"We asked him [Barzani] to resolve the road pavement issue for us," a resident told Kurdistan 24, expressing his delight about the premier's visit.

Barzani is expected to meet with other local officials during his visit. He is set to inaugurate Delal Corniche in Zakho on Monday afternoon.