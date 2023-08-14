Politics

PHOTOS: PM Barzani visits Duhok neighborhoods

author_image Kurdistan 24
Prime Minister Masrour Barzani (right) shaking hands with locals in Duhok province, August 14, 2023. (Photo: KRG)
Prime Minister Masrour Barzani (right) shaking hands with locals in Duhok province, August 14, 2023. (Photo: KRG)
"We will do whatever in our capacity to serve these neighborhoods," Barzani told the residents.
Kurdistan Duhok KRG Masrour Barzani

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani visited at least three neighborhoods in Kurdistan Region's Duhok province to meet with local residents on Monday. 

Barzani arrived in the province on early Monday and later visited a number of neighborhoods, where the residents have been struggling with a lack of public services in the past two decades. 

The premier closely spoke with the residents about their demands as well as other issues that they face in their neighborhoods, promising that his government will address them. 

"We will do whatever in our capacity to serve these neighborhoods," Barzani told the residents, Kurdistan 24 has learned. 

One of the neighborhoods Barzani visited was Malta, which lacks paved roads, among other issues. 

"We asked him [Barzani] to resolve the road pavement issue for us," a resident told Kurdistan 24, expressing his delight about the premier's visit. 

Barzani is expected to meet with other local officials during his visit. He is set to inaugurate Delal Corniche in Zakho on Monday afternoon. 

Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani (center) speaking with local residents in one of Duhok's neighborhoods, August 14, 2023. (Photo: KRG)
Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani (second from right) speaking with local residents in one of Duhok's neighborhoods, August 14, 2023. (Photo: KRG)
Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani (left) greeted by a woman during one of the premier's visits to a Duhok neighborhood, August 14, 2023. (Photo: KRG)
Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani (left) greeted by a woman during one of the premier's visits to a Duhok neighborhood, August 14, 2023. (Photo: KRG)
Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani (top left) speaking with local residents in Duhok, August 14, 2023. (Photo: KRG)
Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani (top left) speaking with local residents in Duhok, August 14, 2023. (Photo: KRG)
Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani greeted by a local resident in Duhok, August 14, 2023. (Photo: KRG)
Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani greeted by a local resident in Duhok, August 14, 2023. (Photo: KRG)
Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani (center) visiting a Duhok neighborhood, August 14, 2023. (Photo: KRG)
Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani (center) visiting a Duhok neighborhood, August 14, 2023. (Photo: KRG)
Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani (right) shaking hands with a local resident in a Duhok neighborhood, August 14, 2023. (Photo: KRG)
Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani (right) shaking hands with a local resident in a Duhok neighborhood, August 14, 2023. (Photo: KRG)
Prime Minister Masrour Barzani (center) visiting neighborhoods in Duhok province, August 14, 2023. (Photo: KRG)
Prime Minister Masrour Barzani (center) visiting neighborhoods in Duhok province, August 14, 2023. (Photo: KRG)
Kurdistan24 ©Copyright 2021
All Rights Reserved
Listen To
Kurdistan24 Radio On
Download
Kurdistan24 Applications On
Eutelsat11677 H 5040
NileSat11354 V 27500
Hotbird11373 H 27500
100.7FM
SLEMANI   HALABJA
99.7FM
ERBIL   KIRKUK   DUHOK
App Store Google Play Galaxy Store Huawei Store
Site Map -  Privacy Policy -  About -  Contact -  Frequencies and Apps -  Jobs -  Archive