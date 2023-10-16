Life style

PHOTOS: Erbil rolls out tactile paving for visually impaired pedestrians

author_image Kurdistan 24
An Erbil resident of visual impairment walks on the newly installed tactile paving surface in the capital's main market, Oct. 16, 2023. (Photo: Erbil governorate)
An Erbil resident of visual impairment walks on the newly installed tactile paving surface in the capital's main market, Oct. 16, 2023. (Photo: Erbil governorate)
Providing such accessibility-friendly services for those with vision impairment is a “moral duty,” Khoshnaw said.
Kurdistan Tactile paving Erbil

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region’s capital Erbil has become the first city in Iraq and its Kurdish region to officially roll out tactile paving, a textured ground surface indicator to assist pedestrians with vision impairment to safely navigate their surroundings, according to a top local official. 

The city’s governor Omed Khoshnaw and municipality workers along with a number of vision-impaired residents gathered early Monday to witness the installment of the first phase of the paving on a pedestrian path next to Parki Shar (City Park) in the capital.

A number of visually impaired Erbil residents standing for a group photo at the newly installed tactile paving surface, Oct. 16, 2023. (Photo: Erbil Governorate)
A number of visually impaired Erbil residents standing for a group photo at the newly installed tactile paving surface, Oct. 16, 2023. (Photo: Erbil Governorate)

Providing such accessibility-friendly services for those with vision impairment is a “moral duty,” Khoshnaw said, adding it is the first-of-its-kind accessibility project that is implemented in the country. 

The project will include major pedestrian streets around the bustling Erbil bazaar (market), which are often frequented by numerous people with vision loss. 

Erbil governor, members of an association for the visually impaired people installing tactile paving surface in the Kurdish capital, Oct. 16, 2023. (Photo: Erbil Governorate)
Erbil governor, members of an association for the visually impaired people installing tactile paving surface in the Kurdish capital, Oct. 16, 2023. (Photo: Erbil Governorate)

Tactile paving is a yellow-colored textured surface that helps people with visual impairment to easily navigate the path of travel.

The head of an association for visually impaired persons expressed his delight in the new project. 

"It is a historic day ... Erbil is on the path of civilization," he said. 

Erbil governor, members of an association for visually impaired people gathering in Erbil to witness the installment of tactile paving for the first time in Iraq and Kurdistan Region, Oct. 16, 2023. (Photo: Erbil Governorate)
Erbil governor, members of an association for visually impaired people gathering in Erbil to witness the installment of tactile paving for the first time in Iraq and Kurdistan Region, Oct. 16, 2023. (Photo: Erbil Governorate)
Kurdistan24 ©Copyright 2021
All Rights Reserved
Listen To
Kurdistan24 Radio On
Download
Kurdistan24 Applications On
Eutelsat11677 H 5040
NileSat11354 V 27500
Hotbird11373 H 27500
100.7FM
SLEMANI   HALABJA
99.7FM
ERBIL   KIRKUK   DUHOK
App Store Google Play Galaxy Store Huawei Store
Site Map -  Privacy Policy -  About -  Contact -  Frequencies and Apps -  Jobs -  Archive