PHOTOS: Erbil rolls out tactile paving for visually impaired pedestrians

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region’s capital Erbil has become the first city in Iraq and its Kurdish region to officially roll out tactile paving, a textured ground surface indicator to assist pedestrians with vision impairment to safely navigate their surroundings, according to a top local official.

The city’s governor Omed Khoshnaw and municipality workers along with a number of vision-impaired residents gathered early Monday to witness the installment of the first phase of the paving on a pedestrian path next to Parki Shar (City Park) in the capital.

Providing such accessibility-friendly services for those with vision impairment is a “moral duty,” Khoshnaw said, adding it is the first-of-its-kind accessibility project that is implemented in the country.

The project will include major pedestrian streets around the bustling Erbil bazaar (market), which are often frequented by numerous people with vision loss.

Tactile paving is a yellow-colored textured surface that helps people with visual impairment to easily navigate the path of travel.

The head of an association for visually impaired persons expressed his delight in the new project.

"It is a historic day ... Erbil is on the path of civilization," he said.