Culture

PHOTOS: Kurdish Woman from Rojhilat opens art exhibition in Erbil

author_image Kurdistan 24
Artist Arazu Yazdanifar (1L) shows some of her artwork to Erbil Governor Omed Khoshnaw (1R), Nov. 6, 2023. (Photo: Erbil Governorate/ Facebook)
Artist Arazu Yazdanifar (1L) shows some of her artwork to Erbil Governor Omed Khoshnaw (1R), Nov. 6, 2023. (Photo: Erbil Governorate/ Facebook)
"My paintings will hopefully have entered the hearts of Kurdish women at all stages of life," Yazdanifar said.
Kurdistan Art exhibition Arazu Yazdanifar

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – An art exhibition entitled 'Kurdish Girls in History' was opened by Arazu Yazdanifar at the Media Gallery Hall in Erbil.

Yazdanifar, who is from Iranian-Kurdistan (Rojhilat), said she is scheduled to participate in another exhibition next year in collaboration with some Kurdistan Region artists.

In the exhibition, the artist highlighted the role of Kurdish women in history, the difficult stages of life and death of Kurdish women for the sake of survival, as well as women’s role in the broader Kurdish struggle.

“My paintings will hopefully enter the hearts of Kurdish women at all stages of life, especially during revolution. They are part of Kurdish victories at all stages," she told Kurdistan 24.

The exhibition will last four days. 

Erbil Governor Omed Khoshnaw (C) and artist Arazu Yazdanifar (2L) arrive at the exhibition, Nov. 6, 2023. (Photo: Erbil Governorate/ Facebook)
Erbil Governor Omed Khoshnaw (C) and artist Arazu Yazdanifar (2L) arrive at the exhibition, Nov. 6, 2023. (Photo: Erbil Governorate/ Facebook)
Attendees view Yazdanifar's artwork, Nov. 6, 2023. (Photo: Erbil Governorate/ Facebook)
Attendees view Yazdanifar's artwork, Nov. 6, 2023. (Photo: Erbil Governorate/ Facebook)
One of the paintings of Arazu Yazdanifar. (Photo: Erbil Governorate/ Facebook)
One of the paintings of Arazu Yazdanifar. (Photo: Erbil Governorate/ Facebook)
One of the paintings of Arazu Yazdanifar. (Photo: Erbil Governorate/ Facebook)
One of the paintings of Arazu Yazdanifar. (Photo: Erbil Governorate/ Facebook)
The 'Kurdish Girls in History' exhibition was opened at the Media Gallery Hall in Erbil, Nov. 6, 2023. (Photo: Erbil Governorate/ Facebook)
The 'Kurdish Girls in History' exhibition was opened at the Media Gallery Hall in Erbil, Nov. 6, 2023. (Photo: Erbil Governorate/ Facebook)
The 'Kurdish Girls in History' exhibition was opened at the Media Gallery Hall in Erbil, Nov. 6, 2023. (Photo: Erbil Governorate/ Facebook)
The 'Kurdish Girls in History' exhibition was opened at the Media Gallery Hall in Erbil, Nov. 6, 2023. (Photo: Erbil Governorate/ Facebook)
The 'Kurdish Girls in History' exhibition was opened at the Media Gallery Hall in Erbil, Nov. 6, 2023. (Photo: Erbil Governorate/ Facebook)
The 'Kurdish Girls in History' exhibition was opened at the Media Gallery Hall in Erbil, Nov. 6, 2023. (Photo: Erbil Governorate/ Facebook)
The 'Kurdish Girls in History' exhibition was opened at the Media Gallery Hall in Erbil, Nov. 6, 2023. (Photo: Erbil Governorate/ Facebook)
The 'Kurdish Girls in History' exhibition was opened at the Media Gallery Hall in Erbil, Nov. 6, 2023. (Photo: Erbil Governorate/ Facebook)
Attendees view Yazdanifar's artwork, Nov. 6, 2023. (Photo: Erbil Governorate/ Facebook)
Attendees view Yazdanifar's artwork, Nov. 6, 2023. (Photo: Erbil Governorate/ Facebook)
Kurdistan24 ©Copyright 2021
All Rights Reserved
Listen To
Kurdistan24 Radio On
Download
Kurdistan24 Applications On
Eutelsat11677 H 5040
NileSat11354 V 27500
Hotbird11373 H 27500
100.7FM
SLEMANI   HALABJA
99.7FM
ERBIL   KIRKUK   DUHOK
App Store Google Play Galaxy Store Huawei Store
Site Map -  Privacy Policy -  About -  Contact -  Frequencies and Apps -  Jobs -  Archive