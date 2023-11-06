PHOTOS: Kurdish Woman from Rojhilat opens art exhibition in Erbil

"My paintings will hopefully have entered the hearts of Kurdish women at all stages of life," Yazdanifar said.

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – An art exhibition entitled 'Kurdish Girls in History' was opened by Arazu Yazdanifar at the Media Gallery Hall in Erbil.

Yazdanifar, who is from Iranian-Kurdistan (Rojhilat), said she is scheduled to participate in another exhibition next year in collaboration with some Kurdistan Region artists.

In the exhibition, the artist highlighted the role of Kurdish women in history, the difficult stages of life and death of Kurdish women for the sake of survival, as well as women’s role in the broader Kurdish struggle.

“My paintings will hopefully enter the hearts of Kurdish women at all stages of life, especially during revolution. They are part of Kurdish victories at all stages," she told Kurdistan 24.

The exhibition will last four days.