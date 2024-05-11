PHOTOS: Flower, tree festival underwent in Sulaimani

The festival was a joyful occasion for the flower enthusiasts to gather and marvel at the colorful varieties of flowers displayed in the festival premises.

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) - On Saturday, May 11, a Flower and Tree Festival was held in Sulaimani province.

As the culture of flower and trees becomes widespread in the Kurdistan Region, the festival is a remarkable reminder to the Kurdish culture's vastness and openness to embracing beauty and colorfulness.

The beautiful photos of the festival were sent to us by Kurdistan24 photographer Hevi Aziz.