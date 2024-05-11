Culture

PHOTOS: Flower, tree festival underwent in Sulaimani

author_image Kurdistan 24
Flower and Tree Festival in Sulaimani, May 11. (Photo: Kurdistan 24)
Flower and Tree Festival in Sulaimani, May 11. (Photo: Kurdistan 24)
ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) - On Saturday, May 11, a Flower and Tree Festival was held in Sulaimani province.

The festival was a joyful occasion for the flower enthusiasts to gather and marvel at the colorful varieties of flowers displayed in the festival premises.

As the culture of flower and trees becomes widespread in the Kurdistan Region, the festival is a remarkable reminder to the Kurdish culture's vastness and openness to embracing beauty and colorfulness.

The beautiful photos of the festival were sent to us by Kurdistan24 photographer Hevi Aziz. 

Flower and Tree Festival in Sulaimani, May 11. (Photo: Kurdistan 24)
Flower and Tree Festival in Sulaimani, May 11. (Photo: Kurdistan 24)
Flower and Tree Festival in Sulaimani, May 11. (Photo: Kurdistan 24)
Flower and Tree Festival in Sulaimani, May 11. (Photo: Kurdistan 24)
Flower and Tree Festival in Sulaimani, May 11. (Photo: Kurdistan 24)
Flower and Tree Festival in Sulaimani, May 11. (Photo: Kurdistan 24)
Flower and Tree Festival in Sulaimani, May 11. (Photo: Kurdistan 24)
Flower and Tree Festival in Sulaimani, May 11. (Photo: Kurdistan 24)
Flower and Tree Festival in Sulaimani, May 11. (Photo: Kurdistan 24)
Flower and Tree Festival in Sulaimani, May 11. (Photo: Kurdistan 24)
Flower and Tree Festival in Sulaimani, May 11. (Photo: Kurdistan 24)
Flower and Tree Festival in Sulaimani, May 11. (Photo: Kurdistan 24)
Flower and Tree Festival in Sulaimani, May 11. (Photo: Kurdistan 24)
Flower and Tree Festival in Sulaimani, May 11. (Photo: Kurdistan 24)
Flower and Tree Festival in Sulaimani, May 11. (Photo: Kurdistan 24)
Flower and Tree Festival in Sulaimani, May 11. (Photo: Kurdistan 24)
Flower and Tree Festival in Sulaimani, May 11. (Photo: Kurdistan 24)
Flower and Tree Festival in Sulaimani, May 11. (Photo: Kurdistan 24)
Flower and Tree Festival in Sulaimani, May 11. (Photo: Kurdistan 24)
Flower and Tree Festival in Sulaimani, May 11. (Photo: Kurdistan 24)
Flower and Tree Festival in Sulaimani, May 11. (Photo: Kurdistan 24)
Flower and Tree Festival in Sulaimani, May 11. (Photo: Kurdistan 24)
Flower and Tree Festival in Sulaimani, May 11. (Photo: Kurdistan 24)
Flower and Tree Festival in Sulaimani, May 11. (Photo: Kurdistan 24)

 

