PHOTOS: Erbil citadel, symbol of resilience, heritage, coexistence

Through collaborative efforts involving local expertise and international teams, significant progress has been made in archaeological research and restoration initiatives.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - The ancient Erbil Citadel holds profound significance for locals and international observers alike. In recent years, Erbil Main Square, at the foot of the Erbil Citadel, has become a tourist magnet and a suitable arena for Kurdish festivities and events.

Referred to as 'Shari Qala u Minara' by the city's residents, Erbil's Citadel stands as a testament to revival, defense, and continuity for the Kurdish nation.

Recognized by UNESCO for its universal value, the citadel's history dates back millennia, with evidence of human habitation tracing as far back as 5,000 BC.

Despite the passage of time and various challenges, including wars and political turmoil, the citadel remains a symbol of resilience and strength for the people of Erbil.

Its inscription on the World Heritage List in 2014 marked a milestone in its preservation efforts.

However, the 8,000-year-old settlement requires ongoing protection and restoration.

The establishment of the High Commission for Erbil Citadel Revitalization (HCECR) in 2007 reflects a commitment to safeguarding this cultural treasure.

As the Kurdistan Region is becoming a favored destination for a growing number of tourists, either from within Iraq or abroad, places and venues such as Erbil Citadel and Main Square play an important cultural and economic role.