PHOTOS: Bastora dam to boost local economy, water supply

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Exciting developments are underway in Erbil province as plans for the construction of Bastora Dam take shape.

Situated in Gomespan village, this ambitious project promises to significantly enhance the region's water infrastructure while fostering economic growth and creating employment opportunities for local residents.

Once completed, Bastora Dam will stand at an impressive height of 30 meters and boast a remarkable capacity of 20 million cubic meters of water.

What sets this project apart is its commitment to utilizing local expertise and resources, with 100% of the dam construction to be undertaken by skilled professionals from the region.

The initiative holds immense promise for the local community, offering a valuable source of employment and economic stimulation.

By harnessing local capacity and expertise, Bastora Dam not only addresses vital water supply needs but also empowers residents by providing meaningful job opportunities and fostering economic resilience.

With the project progressing as scheduled, the community eagerly anticipates the positive impact it will have on the region's water security and economic vitality.

Bastora Dam stands as a testament to the Kurdistan Region's commitment to sustainable development and harnessing local resources to address pressing challenges and build a brighter future for generations to come.

The following photos have been taken by Kurdistan24 photographer Eslam Hero: