Kurdistan PM stresses continued cooperation with British forces against ISIS

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region, Masrour Barzani, on Wednesday discussed the importance of continuing the region’s military cooperation and coordination with international powers against the Islamic State in a meeting with a UK delegation led by Defense Senior Advisor on the Middle East, Lieutenant-General Sir John Lorimer.

In the meeting, which was held in Erbil and attended by British Ambassador to Iraq Jon Wilks and Consul-General in Erbil James Thornton, the two sides discussed the activities of Islamic State remnants in some parts of Iraq and ways to combat them, according to the Prime Minister’s press office.

Barzani also stated that, soon, relevant committees between Erbil and Baghdad would hold meetings as a first step to reaching a solution to longstanding disputes “on the basis of the Constitution of Iraq.”

This is the first meeting with the UK envoy since the appointment of Barzani as the new premier of the autonomous Kurdistan Region on June 10.

The last few times the two officials held meetings were in February and April, when Barzani was the Chancellor of the Kurdistan Region Security Council (KRSC).

Indeed, the Kurdish Peshmerga and security forces played a critical role in containing and defeating the terror group as part of the anti-Islamic State coalition since 2014.

Kurdish forces, with the support of the US-led coalition, repelled numerous attacks by the terror group and helped liberate many areas.

The UK is one of the key members of the coalition and has provided both military and logistic support to the Kurdistan Region in the fight against the Islamic State.

