Politics

Kurdistan Region president returns to Erbil after Tehran visit

author_image Hiwa Shilani
Nechirvan Barzani, President of the Kurdistan Region. (Photo: Presidency Office)
Kurdistan Kurdistan Iran Krg Nechirvan Barzani Ebrahim Raisi

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani returned to Erbil on Friday after a trip to Tehran for the swearing-in ceremony of new Iran President Ebrahim Raisi.

Barzani was received in Tehran on Thursday ahead of Raisi’s inauguration in front of the country’s parliament and regional leaders. The Kurdistan Region’s flag was raised during the official welcome ceremony.

He met senior officials, including the new president and head of the Iranian Islamic Consultative Assembly.

The president was accompanied by the Speaker of the Parliament of Kurdistan, Dr. Rewaz Faiq; the Chief of the Presidency of the Kurdistan Region; the Minister of Endowments and Religious Affairs; the Minister of Culture and Youth; and the Minister of Labor and Social Affairs.

 

