KRG resurfaces main road in eastern Erbil province

author_image Halgurd Sherwani
The road connecting Balisan and Khalifan districts is under construction. (Photo: K24)
ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The major road connecting Balisan and Khalifan, the eastern districts of Erbil province, is being resurfaced to better facilitate traffic and trade.

The two districts serve as critical connections between Erbil’s border crossing with, and the Raparin Administration in Sulaimani province, which also has border posts with the Islamic Republic that see billions of dollars in trade.

Construction on the 24-km long stretch road is expected to last 122 days and cost over 190 million Iraqi dinars, covered by the Erbil Road and Maintenance Directorate.

Once the maintenance is finished, the road will facilitate better traffic between the local border crossings inside the Kurdistan Region, a local official told Kurdistan 24.

The Kurdistan Region has one border crossing with Turkey and seven with Iran, with a trade volume of $8 billion annually.

Pavement workers maintain Balisan-Khalifan main road. (Photo: K24)
A local official speaks to Kurdistan 24 about the importance of the strategic road. (Photo: K24)
