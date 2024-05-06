Kurdistan Region President, Iranian Supreme Leader discuss stability in the region

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani on Monday met with Ali Khamenei, Supreme Leader of Iran, in which they discussed stability in the region.

In the meeting, Kurdistan Region President Barzani expressed his pleasure to meet with the Iranian Supreme Leader and stressed the Kurdistan Region's readiness and desire to promote relations with Iran in all sectors. He also thanked Iran for its support of Iraq and the Kurdistan Region.

In another topic of the meeting, the two sides reiterated the importance of Iran's relations with Iraq and the Kurdistan Region and agreed on the need to maintain peace and stability in the region.

The situation in the region in general and several issues of common interest were also discussed at the meeting.

Earlier, the Kurdistan Region President met with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi to address economic and trade relations between Tehran and Erbil.

He also met with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, in which they discussed relations between the Kurdistan Region, Iraq, and the Islamic Republic of Iran.

