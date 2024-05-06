Kurdistan Region President, Iran’s Foreign Minister address Erbil-Baghdad ties

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani on Monday met with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, in which they discussed relations between the Kurdistan Region, Iraq, and the Islamic Republic of Iran, according to a statement from the Kurdistan Region Presidency.

“The significance of bolstering bilateral relations was emphasized by the President and Iran’s Foreign Minister. Their conversation also revolved around exploring avenues to improve trade and economic cooperation, as well as fostering sector-specific initiatives by Iran in Iraq and the Kurdistan Region,” the statement read.

Both sides also highlighted the general situation in Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, the most recent developments, and the significance of regional stability.

Earlier, the Kurdistan Region President met with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi to address economic and trade relations between Tehran and Erbil.

