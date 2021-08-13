Civilian killed in PKK-Turkey clashes in Duhok province

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The ongoing military confrontation between Turkish forces and the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) in Duhok province has killed a civilian, a local official told Kurdistan 24 on Friday.

A villager, Ibrahim Hassan Mohammad, was killed around 10 a.m. Friday by indirect fire while standing outside his home in the village of Dshish, in the Kani Masi subdistrict.

Sarbast Sabry, the head of the subdistrict, said Mohammad was killed by a stray bullet during the Turkey-PKK firefight.

The 50-year-old had visited the village to irrigate his farmland, Sabry said.

Dshish is one of five villages in the area that was previously evacuated due to ongoing fighting between the militants and Turkish army forces, but villagers visit periodically to check on their land.

On Thursday, a Turkish soldier was killed in a mortar attack near Mount Matina in Duhok.