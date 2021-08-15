President Masoud Barzani, Hungarian diplomat stress the strengthening relations

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) leader, President Masoud Barzani, on Sunday received Hungary's Consul General to Erbil Miklos Sabo in the Kurdistan Region capital, a statement from Barzani's office said.

The statement explained that Sabo delivered a letter from Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán congratulating Barzani on the seventy-fifth anniversary of the KDP's founding.

The Kurdish leader and the Hungarian diplomat stressed the importance of "developing bilateral relations between the Kurdistan Region and Hungary."