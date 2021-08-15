Politics

President Masoud Barzani, Hungarian diplomat stress the strengthening relations

The Hungarian Consul General to Erbil delivered a letter from Hungary's Prime Minister that congratulated the Kurdish leader on the anniversary of the KDP's founding.
author_image Mustafa Shilani
President Masoud Barzani (Right), leader of the Kurdistan Democratic Party, with Miklos Sabo, the Hungarian Deputy Consul General in Erbil, Aug. 16, 2021. (Photo: Barzani Headquarters)
Kurdistan Kurdistan Hungary

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) leader, President Masoud Barzani, on Sunday received Hungary's Consul General to Erbil Miklos Sabo in the Kurdistan Region capital, a statement from Barzani's office said.

The statement explained that Sabo delivered a letter from Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán congratulating Barzani on the seventy-fifth anniversary of the KDP's founding.

The Kurdish leader and the Hungarian diplomat stressed the importance of "developing bilateral relations between the Kurdistan Region and Hungary."

