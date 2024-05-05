Security

Fire broke out in Erbil’s Qaysari Bazaar

author_image Kurdistan 24
Fire broke out in Erbil’s Qaysari Bazaar, May 5, 2024. (Photo: Kurdistan24)
Kurdistan Qaysari Bazaar Fire

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Erbil Civil Defense on Sunday told Kurdistan24 that a fire broke out in a part of the Qaysari Bazaar in Erbil and teams are working to control the fire.

The governor and the mayor of Erbil went to the scene and many people gathered near Qaysari Bazaar. The relevant agencies asked Erbil residents not to go near the fire and help the teams to control the fire as soon as possible.

Regarding the cause and extent of the damage, the Kurdistan24 correspondent stated that after controlling the fire, the civil defense teams would investigate the cause of the fire and then determine the extent of the damage.

