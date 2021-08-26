Duhok hosts Arabic kickboxing championship

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Kurdistan Region’s Duhok province is hosting the Arabic kickboxing championship, marking the first time such combat sport’s tournament be held in the Kurdish region of Iraq.

The four-day-long championship is participated by eleven clubs as well as 24 national teams of the Arab world, including Algeria, Egypt, Tunisia, Jordan, Sudan, Saudi Arabia, Palestine, Iraq, and Mauritania.

“We thank the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) for facilitating the championship as well as administratively in terms of granting visas,” Qassim Al-Wasti, the head of Iraqi Federation of Kickboxing, told Kurdistan 24.

Al-Wasti expressed his delight that such championship is taking place in the Kurdistan Region for the first time.

The Kurdistan 24 Media Network is the media sponsor of the tournament.

It is the 12th season of the championship. Iraq previously hosted the second season of the fighting competition.